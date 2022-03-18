HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HTBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 92,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $493.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $345,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

