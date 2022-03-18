Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 35,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,094. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
