Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 35,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,094. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 68.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

