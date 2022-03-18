Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of HOPE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,688. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,123 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,899 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,726,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 187,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $18,309,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
