Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,688. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,123 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,899 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,726,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 187,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $18,309,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.