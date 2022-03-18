Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $505.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

