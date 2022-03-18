Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWYGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $505.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.