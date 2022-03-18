CryptoSoul 1-Day Volume Reaches $741.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 183.8% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $728,936.48 and approximately $741.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00208022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00026975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00380089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

