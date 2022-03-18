TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Decreased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $54.67. 1,658,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,294. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 182.67%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.