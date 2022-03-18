Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. 1,074,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,625. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

