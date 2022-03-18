Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $569.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will post $569.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $552.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.88 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $729.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.16. 1,138,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,327. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

