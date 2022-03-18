iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

IAG traded up C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$75.70. The company had a trading volume of 564,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,097. The company has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$63.97 and a 12-month high of C$85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

