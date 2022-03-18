Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives $25.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE ATC traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $22.56. 2,083,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,840. Atotech has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -53.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at $51,752,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atotech during the third quarter worth $38,060,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Atotech during the third quarter worth $29,111,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

