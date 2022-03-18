Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,473,000 after purchasing an additional 624,455 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.05. 4,681,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,936. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.