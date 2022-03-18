United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.78. 6,202,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.46. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

