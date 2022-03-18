Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several analysts have commented on HLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.65. 2,441,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,946. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $705.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

