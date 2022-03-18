Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALHC. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after buying an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after buying an additional 209,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 1,169,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

