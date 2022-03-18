American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will report sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $108.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSC. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 30.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $632,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 58.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $437,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. 662,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,139. The firm has a market cap of $255.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

