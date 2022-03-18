Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPRT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,604. The company has a market cap of $457.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.33. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.