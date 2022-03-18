Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for about 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.64. 3,514,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

