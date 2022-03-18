SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 25% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $2,189.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,935.13 or 1.00117952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00238507 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00288596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00128845 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00030855 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

