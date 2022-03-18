Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.93.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $749,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,728,670 shares of company stock valued at $132,616,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
TALO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. 1,759,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,086. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About Talos Energy (Get Rating)
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
