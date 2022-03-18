Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $749,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,728,670 shares of company stock valued at $132,616,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Talos Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $189,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 113.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. 1,759,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,086. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

