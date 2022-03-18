POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNT. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 910,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $737,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 526,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.