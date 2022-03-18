Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Price Target at C$6.38

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Shares of TSE:ACB traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.52. 1,782,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$970.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$3.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.88.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.7999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

