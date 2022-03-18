The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Forte Capital LLC ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for about 3.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. 7,911,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,111,866. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.