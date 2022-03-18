Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $49,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,754,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.