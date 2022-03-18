VIMworld (VEED) Price Up 4% This Week

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 4% against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $15.04 million and approximately $15,401.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

