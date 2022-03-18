Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brenntag from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNTGY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 54,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.40. Brenntag has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.