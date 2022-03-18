$12.18 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.84 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.23 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.50 billion to $61.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,991. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

