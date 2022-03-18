Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Toro stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. 1,386,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18. Toro has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Toro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Toro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $7,697,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

