Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.56). IDEX Biometrics ASA posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDBA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

