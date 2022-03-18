Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $97.41. 4,113,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

