TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,042. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $66.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.98.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $619,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

