Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $35.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research firms have commented on SDIG. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SDIG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 723,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,040. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

