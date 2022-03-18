Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Hits $0.75

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

