Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $56.49. 907,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Stericycle by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

