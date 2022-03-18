Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.48. 1,191,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

