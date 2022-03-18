1,927 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141,455 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

