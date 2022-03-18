Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioVie.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioVie in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioVie by 267.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 101,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,920. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. BioVie has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

