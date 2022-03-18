Phantasma Energy Trading 16% Higher This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $3,594.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.29 or 0.07031975 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,794.68 or 0.99989995 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00031883 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

