City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 318,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,360. The firm has a market cap of $766.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

