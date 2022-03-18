Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $741,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 269,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 146,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

