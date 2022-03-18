Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day moving average of $175.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

