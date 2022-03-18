Critical Comparison: Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) versus Its Peers

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alignment Healthcare to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $1.17 billion -$195.29 million -8.74 Alignment Healthcare Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.11

Alignment Healthcare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alignment Healthcare and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 2 8 0 2.80 Alignment Healthcare Competitors 107 1132 2303 45 2.64

Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $20.89, suggesting a potential upside of 107.85%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -16.72% -58.92% -29.62% Alignment Healthcare Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare rivals beat Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

