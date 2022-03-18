Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after buying an additional 1,064,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 303,071 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Uniti Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 61,853 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

