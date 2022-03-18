Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,648. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $933.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

