Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,261. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

