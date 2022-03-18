Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

