Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $21.08. 1,259,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,525. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 458,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 96.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Certara by 89.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 42.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

