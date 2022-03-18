Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

CMG traded up $24.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,587.73. 311,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,483.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,683.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

