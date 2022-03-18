Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,697,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,149,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,675. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

