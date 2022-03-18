Brokerages Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $123.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $482.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.
Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million.
NASDAQ NRDS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 188,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,779. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63.
In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,006,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.
