Brokerages Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $123.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $482.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million.

NRDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdwallet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NASDAQ NRDS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 188,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,779. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,006,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Nerdwallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

