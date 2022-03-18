-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRC’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRC.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BRCC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. 2,475,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,597. BRC has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

